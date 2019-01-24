Preston weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as icy conditions continue

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, light rain, close to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Preston until 11am today.

However, temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with the next couple of days set to be milder.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin chilly and frosty, but the temperature of 2C will climb to 4C by 12pm.

Light rain will hit from 10am to 11am, turning to cloud for the rest of the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature remaining at 5C throughout the rest of the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud and light rain throughout most of the day. However, temperatures will be milder, with a peak temperature of 9C and a minimum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the UK Outlook for Monday 28 Jan to Wednesday 6 Feb said: “Cold and showery conditions are likely at first on Monday, ahead of thicker cloud and rain, perhaps preceded by snow, which is expected to move eastwards later in the day.

“Cold and showery weather will probably make a return on Tuesday.

“Beyond there, the broad signal is for the unsettled period of the weather to continue, with further bands of rain and hill snow moving east or southeast across the UK, interspersed with brighter showery interludes.

“Snow remains a risk, mostly in the north, but perhaps further south too, and frosts could be quite widespread.”