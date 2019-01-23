Preston weather forecast: Warnings in place as ice, sleet and below freezing temperatures hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place for Preston until 11am today.

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions and frost

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny spells throughout the morning, but it will remain cool, with a temperature of -2. This will increase slightly through the morning, reaching 1C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 2C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 0C by 6pm.

The temperature overnight will be 0C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day, with sleet showers possible in the early hours of the morning. However, it will be slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 5C and a minimum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 27 Jan to Tuesday 5 Feb said:

“Sunday will be cold with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will arrive on a strong northerly wind, which will ease as the day progresses, and bring some snowfall over exposed northern hills.

“The snow may reach lower levels later in the day, especially across the northern half of the UK.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.

“It will remain cold for most with widespread overnight frosts as well as the risk of ice. Snow remains a possibility to lower levels, particularly in the north.”