Preston weather forecast: Unsettled conditions with Met Office weather warnings in place

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, rain and sunny spells.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place until 10am this morning.

It will become windier over the next few days with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind currently in place for Wednesday.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be similar, with slightly more cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before heavy rain hits from 8pm onwards, continuing overnight. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain and cloud throughout the day, interspersed by some small periods of sunny spells Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 15 March to Sunday 24 March said: “Unsettled conditions are set to continue on Friday with strong winds and showers across northern and central areas.

“Showers will be heaviest in the north, falling as snow over hills, but sunshine is likely between showers.

“More persistent rain is possible for southern counties on Friday and Saturday.

“Temperatures are likely to fluctuate around normal but overnight frosts are still likely under clear skies.”