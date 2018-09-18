Preston weather forecast: This is when the wind and rain will leave Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain, with the remnants of Storm Helene bringing gusty winds to the area.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be overcast with temperatures reaching 17C by lunchtime and light showers.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The rain is set to cease by this afternoon, with the sun making an appearance instead. Sunny spells are forecast throughout the afternoon, with a peak temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, until just after 7pm. Temperatures will still be around 18C, slowly dipping after around 9pm.

Strong winds will continue throughout the area today as the remnants of Storm Helene brings gusty weather conditions to the region.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

After a bright start, a band of cloud and showery rain will arrive from the west, heavy at times. It will then turn very windy, with gales potentially becoming severe throughout the region. Maximum temperature 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Wet and windy weather conditions are set to continue tomorrow and Thursday, with heavy rain forecast for Wednesday afternoon and throughout most of the day on Thursday. Light showers are also expected on Friday.

However, the rain is set to cease by Saturday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.