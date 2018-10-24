Preston weather forecast: This is when the sun will return to Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will continue to be overcast, with the temperature beginning to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

However, Friday will be a lot brighter with bright sunshine forecast throughout the afternoon. The weekend is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures ranging from 8-10C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.