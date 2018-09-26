Preston weather forecast: This is when the sun is set to return

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be overcast, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer at around 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast, with temperatures reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is also set to be overcast, with temperatures remaining around the 16C mark.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The cloudy weather will continue into this evening, with temperatures then beginning to dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly brighter, with a mixture of cloudy and sunny intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

However, Friday is then set to be a lot brighter, with bright skies forecast throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Saturday and Sunday are both set to be mostly cloudy, with Saturday seeing some small spells of sun. The temperature over the weekend will dip to around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.