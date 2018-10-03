Preston weather forecast: This is when the rain is set to stop in Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today as forecasters predict both cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today as forecasters predict both cloud and rain throughout the day

There will be light showers this morning, with temperatures reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain will continue this afternoon, with the temperature climbing to 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will ease this evening, becoming cloudier instead, with temperatures becoming chillier as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with rain throughout most of the day and a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 9-16C. Friday is set to see rain throughout the day, becoming heavier during the early morning and at around 10pm. Saturday is also set to see rain throughout most of the day, with temperatures dropping to 9C.

However, the rain is set to ease by Sunday, instead becoming cloudier with a maximum temperature of 12C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.