Preston weather forecast: This is when the rain is set to hit today

Forecasters are predicting a cloudy day with patchy showers later for Preston.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout and into the afternoon, with temperatures reaching 15C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Later in the day the temperature is set to dip slightly to 14C as patchy rain moves in from the north.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The rain is predicted to become heavier during the evening bringing with it some stronger winds. Minimum temperature 12C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

After a wet start the rain and wind will gradually clear, becoming slightly warmer, with the maximum temperature reaching 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Like Tuesday rain on Wednesday will soon clear to leave afternoon brightness, with temperatures reaching 15C.

Showers are possible on Thursday but it will stay mainly dry/bright.

Some blustery showers are expected on Friday.