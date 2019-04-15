Preston weather forecast: This is when temperatures will soar in Preston

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 18C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some cloud, before turning to bright, uninterrupted sunshine from 2pm onwards. The temperature will increase slightly to its peak of 13C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 12C. The temperature will continue to increase as the week progresses, reaching 18C by Friday.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 19 April to Sunday 28 April said: “Many places will be dry for Good Friday, with warm sunny spells.

“The cloudiest areas are likely to be in the northwest, and along some eastern coastlines, where it will be a little cooler.

“The rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be, and whether there may be some rain in northwestern parts of the UK.”