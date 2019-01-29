Preston weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Preston today as Met Office issues warnings

The weather in Preston is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, heavy rain, snow and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the North West until 12pm today. A second warning for snow and ice is then in place from 12pm today until 11am tomorrow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cold with heavy rain. The temperature will reach 2C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see a mixture of heavy rain and sleet, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with sleet set to hit between 7pm and 8pm. Light snow will then hit from 8pm onwards, continuing overnight and into tomorrow morning. The temperature overnight will be -1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will continue to see icy conditions, with light snow throughout the morning. Maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 2 Feb to Monday 11 Feb said: “Rain, and possibly outbreaks of sleet and snow will clear from the southeast on Saturday, whilst the north and west will be brighter with wintry showers.

“By Sunday the brighter, showery conditions should have become more widespread. Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“It will often be windy with a risk of coastal gales, and staying generally cold with overnight frost and risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”