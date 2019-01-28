Preston weather forecast: This is when snow is set to hit Preston as Met Office issues weather warnings for the UK

The weather in Preston is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, temperatures will plummet once again today, with snow on the horizon.

The Met Office has also issued two yellow weather warnings, with a warning for ice in place for Scotland until 12pm today and a warning for snow in place from 9pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jan). This warning covers East Midlands, East of England, London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands.



What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cool, with the temperature of 0C climbing to 4C by 12pm. There will be sunny spells throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 5C by 2pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping after 5pm.

The temperature throughout the rest of the evening and overnight will be 3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be see a mixture of light and heavy rain and sleet throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -2C. Heavy snow is set to hit between 4pm and 5pm, with light snow then set to hit from 7pm until 8pm. Wednesday will also see light snow in the early hours of the morning.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Friday 1 Feb to Sunday 10 Feb said: “February will begin cold with rain, sleet and snow likely across northern parts, easing and edging slowly southwards.

“This will be followed by brighter but showery weather through the weekend, with snow showers in places.

“Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“Winds will be strong with coastal gales, maintaining a significant wind chill and it is likely that there will be widespread frost and the risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”