Preston weather forecast: This is when sleet and snow will hit Preston today as icy conditions continue

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of light and heavy rain, alongside below freezing temperatures, icy conditions, sleet and snow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 12pm.



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see rain continue, with sleet set to hit between 1pm and 2pm. The temperature will begin to dip after 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 1C by 6pm. Sleet is set to hit between 7pm and 8pm, with snow then forecast between 10pm and 11pm.

Light snow will then return in the very early hours of Tuesday morning, with an overnight temperature of -3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see sunny spells throughout the day, but temperatures will remain cool, with a peak of 2C and a minimum temperature of -3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 26 Jan to Monday 4 Feb said: “Changeable on Saturday with rain and hill snow clearing southeastwards, to leave a brighter and showery picture for the remainder of the weekend.

“Showers will be of a wintry mix with snow possible at lower levels, particularly in the north and it will be windy with coastal gales probable in the north and west.

“Thereafter, the final few days of January and early February are likely to remain rather unsettled with brisk winds, outbreaks of rain and hill snow, as well as some showery interludes in between.”