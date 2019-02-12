Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day and light showers.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will increase to 9C and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 9C throughout the evening and overnight. Light rain will hit from 4pm until 8pm and 10pm until 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Thursday will be sunnier, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon. Friday is set to be sunny throughout most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 16 Feb to Monday 25 Feb said: “The weekend is likely to be changeable and rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain making slow progress across the UK.

“The rain heaviest over the hills in the west, but generally light in the east. For many it will be mild, but feeling rather cold at times in the northwest where it will be windy with a risk of gales.

“Early next week likely to remain similar, with further bands of rain slowly moving eastwards. Temperatures will be generally around or just above normal, but northwestern areas turning colder at times.”