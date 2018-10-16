Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain.

However, temperatures are set to climb today, reaching a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be cloudy, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be slightly sunnier, with some sunny spells. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 16C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will be cloudy, before rain hits from 6pm until around 10pm. The temperature will begin to dip after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Thursday is set to be brighter, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 13C. Friday is set to be mostly cloudy, with some small, sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 13C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.