Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, reaching 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with light rain set to hit from mid-afternoon onward. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 19C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Light showers continue into the early evening, easing off at around 7pm. The temperature will then begin to slowly dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see heavy rain throughout the day, as Storm Callum hits the UK. The temperature will be slightly cooler, but still reasonably warm at around 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Saturday will also see heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light showers.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.