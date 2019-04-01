Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This is when rain is set to hit Preston today

This morning will see cloud throughout. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 10C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain hit from 9pm onwards, continuing into tomorrow. The temperature will be 9C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light and heavy rain, sunny spells and cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 5 April to Sunday 14 April said: “It will be mostly settled at first, with temperatures recovering to near normal, although some showers will continue in the west.

“Over next weekend, more changeable weather is likely for many, with a risk of gales in exposure.

“It will stay unsettled into the new working week, with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, these possibly wintry at times over higher ground in the north.

“Thereafter, it will probably become more settled across the UK, with drier and brighter conditions more likely overall, especially in north and northwestern parts of the UK.”