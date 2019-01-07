Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast, but the temperature will warmer than of late, reaching its peak of 10C by 10am. Light rain is set to hit from 9am to around 10am and then again at 11am, continuing into the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see light rain until around 2pm, when it will then ease and remain cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature beginning to slowly dip after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cooler but brighter, with sunny spells throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday will be cloudy for many, with the best of the brightness in the north.

“It will probably turn more unsettled from the northwest into Saturday, with heavy rain and strong winds followed by showers, and some snow is likely over higher ground in the north.

“Gales will be possible in the north and west, and it will turn colder from the northwest.

“The weather is set to become generally more changeable, with gales at times and bands of rain crossing from the west. Some snow is expected in the north, especially in brighter, showery, colder interludes between weather systems.”