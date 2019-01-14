Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston as temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will cool as the week progresses, dipping to below freezing towards the end of the week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly and mostly cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature dipping after 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C. Thursday will see temperatures cool considerably, with a minimum temperature of -1C. The weekend will see a maximum temperature of 4C, with Sunday also set to see a minimum temperature of -1C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 18 Jan to Sunday 27 Jan said: “It will be mostly settled for a time on Friday, especially in the east, before thickening cloud and outbreaks of rain, perhaps with some hill snow, try to move eastwards later, with strong winds.

“The rain and hill snow will make further eastward progress on Saturday, perhaps with northeastern areas staying dry.

“Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly cold, unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.”