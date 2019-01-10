Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly and overcast, with the temperature reaching 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with the temperature reaching its peak of 6C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but the temperature will remain at 6C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day and a maximum temperature of 9C. Saturday is then set to see rain continuously throughout the day, with Sunday also forecast rain throughout the day. The maximum temperature over the weekend will be 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 14 Jan to Wednesday 23 Jan explains that: “After a colder, brighter interlude for many areas on Monday, a return to milder, cloudier conditions is expected by early Tuesday.

“Through Tuesday, rain and strong winds will move into the northwest, with gale force winds possible in the northeast.

“Generally rather unsettled conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the period, with spells of rain interspersed with colder, showery weather.

“Snow is likely on northern hills, and perhaps to lower levels in the far north.”