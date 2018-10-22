Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be similar, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 12C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onwards and temperatures will begin to cool after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will overcast, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 9-12C.

Thursday is set to see light showers throughout the day, with some light showers on Friday afternoon.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.