Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be considerably cooler today, with a peak of 14C and a minimum temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is set to be similar, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon. There will be some periods of cloud and the temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 14C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The sunshine will disappear from early evening onward and temperatures will begin to cool, beginning to dip after to 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Sunday is then set to see rain continuously throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.