Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull, as forecasters predict cloud and some small sunny spells throughout the day.

Although temperatures are on the rise this week in Preston, reaching highs of 21C, rain is still set to hit as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be dull and cloudy, reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with a peak temperature of 16C.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will see some sunny spells, before again becoming cloudy. The temperature will begin to slowly dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be both brighter and warmer, with bright sunny skies throughout the day and a peak temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

However, the rest of the week is then set to see rain, accompanied by mostly cloud and some small sunny spells. This rain will become heavier on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. Temperatures will range from 15-20C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.