Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and some small sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see cloud, with temperatures reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Lunchtime will see some small sunny spells before then becoming overcast for the rest of the day. The temperature will reach 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to dip after 7pm, becoming chillier as the evening progresses. Light rain is forecast for 8pm tonight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 15C, but it is set to be overcast for most of the day. Rain is forecast early morning and at around 11am.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week will see cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 12-16C. Friday is set to see rain throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.