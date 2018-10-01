Preston weather forecast: This is when rain is set to hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set be a mixture of sunshine and cloud, with temperatures reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon is set to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures only increasing slightly to 11C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, with rain hitting from 10pm onward. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer at 14C, with a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain. Heavy showers are set to hit in the early hours, with light rain between 8-10am tomorrow morning.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Rain is also set to hit on Wednesday and Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 13-15C.

According to the Met Office, the weather in the second half of October looks likely to be on the wet and windy side, though drier and brighter interludes are likely too.

Gales are possible at times, particularly in the northwest.Temperatures will probably be generally colder than average by then, but with some short-lived milder interludes at times.