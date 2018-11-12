Preston weather forecast: This is when it will rain in Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be reasonably bright, with sunny spells throughout and the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some sunny spells, until it becomes cloudy from 2pm onward. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will continue to be cloudy but dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be bright and sunny throughout most of the day, with some light showers early morning, easing by 8am. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”