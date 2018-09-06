Preston weather forecast: This is when it’s going to rain in Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Light rain is set to hit Preston this morning, becoming cloudier towards lunchtime will a temperature of 13C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with a peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain is set to return at around 5pm and then at intervals from 8pm into the late evening. Temperatures will still be around 13/14C before they then begin to cool after 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy, with some sunny spells early evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with heavy showers expected to occur throughout most of Saturday. Temperatures will range from 15-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.