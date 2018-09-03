Preston weather forecast: This is when it’s going to rain in Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull and rainy today as forecasters predict both cloud and showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be dull and rainy today as forecasters predict both cloud and showers throughout the day

Heavy rain is set to hit Preston from 9am to 11am, where it will then become overcast. The temperature will reach 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain is then set to return again at around 1pm, continuing until after 4pm, with temperatures of 14C.

Showers are expected to stop at around 4pm, but there will be periods of heavy cloud.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The rain is then set to return again at 9pm continuing well into the night. Temperatures will be around 15C, beginning to dip at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast for most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with temperatures ranging from 15-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.