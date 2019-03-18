Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

This morning will be overcast, before light rain hits at 10am. This will then turn to heavy rain at 11am, continuing into the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Rain will continue throughout the afternoon, easing off by around 4pm. The temperature will remain at 7C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will be 7C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will begin misty, changing to overcast by late morning. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 22 March to Sunday 31 March said: “The south of the UK looks to remain largely dry and settled to begin with, and it could perhaps be quite warm at times in some central and eastern parts of the UK, with the best of the drier and brighter weather here.

“However, unsettled conditions are more likely in the far north and northwest, where wet and windy weather is more likely from time to time.

“Temperatures are most likely to be roughly around the average for the time of year, although some warmer periods are likely in the south when the sun shines, whilst occasionally in the north it may be rather cold, perhaps even with a risk of some overnight frost at times.”