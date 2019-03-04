Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud, sunshine and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will continue to be sunny, until light rain hits from 2pm onwards, turning heavy from 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 8C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will continue into the evening, easing off by around 11pm. The temperature will dip to 5C by 6pm and remain so throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 March to Sunday 17 March: “A fine day for many on Friday, although there will be some showers in the north and east, these will possibly be wintry on the hills.

“It will probably cloud over from the west later on Friday, with a spell of wet and windy weather spreading to most parts on Saturday, before clearing to sunshine and showers on Sunday.

“Staying unsettled into next week with further showers or longer spells of rain and strong winds at times, with gales in places. It will be turning colder, with any showers turning wintry at times, especially in the north.

“It continues unsettled into the middle of the month, with further spells of wet and windy weather at times, which will be interspersed by brighter, colder and showery interludes.”