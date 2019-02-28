Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be dull, with cloud throughout the morning and foggy conditions which will slowly lift. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm. Light rain will hit from 11am onwards.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Light rain will continue until around 2pm, turning heavy throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will increase slightly to its peak of 8C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain will continue until around 8pm, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar, with cloud throughout the day, but remaining dry. Maximum temperature of 10C.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 4 March to Wednesday 13 March said: “Monday will be largely cloudy, wet and windy with showers or longer spells of rain for many, and possibly some hill snow, although details are currently uncertain.

“The best of any drier weather will probably be in the north. Spells of wet and windy weather are likely to continue through the rest of the week, interspersed with some drier, brighter periods.

“Further strong winds and gales are likely in exposed areas, particularly in the northwest. Temperatures will be near or slightly below normal for the start of spring, perhaps temporarily milder as weather fronts move across.

“On high ground in the north, it may be cold enough for some snow to fall, and there is the continued threat of overnight frosts where skies clear.”