Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud, and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature increasing to 5C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see light rain hit from 2pm onwards, with the temperature reaching its peak of 8C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with light rain set to continue, turning heavy 8pm onwards. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with rain set to hit later on in the evening. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK Outlook for Saturday 9 Feb to Monday 18 Feb said: “Sunshine and showers will affect most areas through the weekend. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent through Saturday, easing through Sunday.

“It will be windy with a risk of coastal gales, with temperatures around average.

“The new working week will start largely dry before wind and rain spreads across northern and western areas later on Monday and through Tuesday.

“Areas further south and east should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to higher ground in the north, with near normal temperatures for most.”