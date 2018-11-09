Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The afternoon will be overcast throughout, with light rain set to hit from 2pm to 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will remain cloudy, with heavy rain set to hit from 6pm onward and continue until the early hours of Saturday morning. The temperature will dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with light showers forecast between 4pm and 7pm. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead into next week, Tuesday in the UK “is expected to bring plenty of dry, breezy weather with some good spells of sunshine,” according to the Met Office.

“Through the end of the week mild, dry weather looks set to extend across many areas with rain confined to the northwest once more.

“Early mist and fog may become more prevalent across south and eastern parts, while windier conditions will reduce this risk in the northwest; overnight frosts in the north more likely.

“These drier than average conditions may continue through the end of the period, with temperatures gradually returning to normal.”