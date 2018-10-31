Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures and a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and cloud, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Light rain will hit at 12pm before then becoming heavier at 2pm. Rain is then set to ease off at around 3pm, becoming cloudy once again. The temperature won’t get much warmer as it is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 8C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be a mixed bag, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain early morning. The temperature will be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”