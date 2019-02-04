Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston as temperatures rise

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and some periods of cloud.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature of 6C increasing to its peak of 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 4C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see cloud, mist and fog throughout the day, with the chance of some small periods of sunny spells. Rain will hit from 5pm onwards, turning heavier from 6pm. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Friday 8 Feb to Sunday 17 Feb said: “It will remain unsettled at the end of next week.

“A more organised band of cloud and rain will move east during Friday.

“Meanwhile, Saturday sees rain clear to a mix of sunshine and showers with the most frequent showers likely in the north and west.

“Some of the showers will likely turn wintry over higher ground here too. The unsettled theme looks set to continue through Sunday and into the following week, with further Atlantic frontal systems bringing spells of wet and windy weather, with perhaps some hill snow in the north.”