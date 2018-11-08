Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain.

Various parts of the UK are set to see heavy rain this week, as a ‘vortex’ of low pressure from the Atlantic brings wet and windy weather conditions.

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and rain

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature reaching 10C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will then be overcast, with light rain set to hit from 2pm until around 4pm, before then becoming cloudy again. The temperature will reach its peak of 11C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then remain cloudy and dry, with the temperature dipping to 9C by 10pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with heavy rain set to hit from 5pm onward. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead into next week, “The unsettled, windy regime looks set to continue through Monday and Tuesday, bringing sunshine and bands of heavy blustery showers.

“From mid-week there will probably be a transition away from the unsettled theme with generally drier conditions becoming established, any rain and stronger winds probably becoming confined to the far northwest.

“Bright or sunny spells are possible but mist and fog could be rather persistent for some, especially in central and southeastern areas.

“Mild or very mild for many and any overnight frosts should be mainly confined to the north.

“A return to more unsettled weather may occur at the very end of next week or into the following weekend.”