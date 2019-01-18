Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout the morning, with the temperature reaching its peak of 3C by 11am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain cloudy, with the temperature remaining at 3C throughout the afternoon. Heavy rain will hit from 2pm to 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with light rain hitting from 5pm to 6pm. The temperature will remain at 3C throughout the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 5C and a minimum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 22 Jan to Thursday 31 Jan said: “Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow for many areas on Tuesday with a chance of snow to low levels but the details of this are currently uncertain.

“Strong winds are also possible in the southwest. Showery conditions will follow although some brighter weather is also possible later in the week.

“Thereafter, remaining cold and possibly turning very cold, accentuated by brisk winds which will last through until the end of January. Frontal zones may arrive from the northwest at times bringing spells of rain, sleet and snow.”