Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit

The weather in Preston is set to be dull and rainy today as forecasters predict both heavy and light showers throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see heavy showers throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. The temperature will be around 12C.



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, which are set to occur intermittently from 2pm-5pm, with a peak temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening is set to be overcast with some light showers set to occur at 4pm and 6pm. Temperatures will continue to be around 14C, until they begin to cool at 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout most of the day, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Sunday will see a mixture of sunny spells and light showers, with a peak temperature of 17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.