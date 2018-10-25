Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and hail will hit Preston

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool today, with a peak of 12C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be overcast, with the temperature reaching its peak of 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will continue to be dull and cloudy, with the temperature beginning to dip after 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells, rain and hail showers. Heavy rain is set to hit in the early morning, before hail showers hit from 6am to 9am. Light showers will then occur from 9am to around 4pm, when there will then be some small sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The weekend is then set to see be bright and sunny, with temperatures ranging from 7-10C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.