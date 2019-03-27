Preston weather forecast: This is how warm it will be today

Have your say

The weather in Preston will be much the same as yesterday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Here's the latest weather forecast for Preston

Today will be mostly fine and dry with a mix of cloudy and sunny spells throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see a mix of heavy and light cloud, with some light winds, with the temperature holding at 10C until 5pm this evening.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Tonight will stay dry with temperatures remaining steady, dropping to a low of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for later in the week said: "After a cloudy start Thursday will soon brighten up to give a fine day, with some good spells of sunshine.

"Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Friday will be largely dry and bright, with some patchy drizzle on hills.

"Turning colder from the north on Saturday, with some rain. Largely dry, bright and colder on Sunday.