Preston weather forecast: This is how warm it will be in Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be bright and sunny, as forecasters predict sunshine and warm temperatures throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Bright skies will continue this afternoon and the temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to be sunny and warm, with the temperature only beginning to slowly dip after around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be warm at 19C, but it will be less sunny, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and some light showers.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Heavy rain is then set to hit Preston on Friday, with temperatures of 17C. Saturday will also see and mixture of heavy and light showers throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures of 19C.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.