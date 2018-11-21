Preston weather forecast: Temperatures plummet close to freezing as cold front hits Preston

The weather in Preston is set to be miserable today as forecasters predict cloud, rain and close to freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will plummet today as a cold front comes in from the east, with an overnight temperature of just 1C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Rain will hit until around 10am, before then becoming overcast for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

There will be some small sunny spells at around 12pm, before the afternoon then becomes overcast. The temperature will increase slightly, reaching its peak of 6C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 8pm. The temperature overnight will then cool to 1C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with some small sunny spells at times. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

According to the Met Office, Friday to Sunday in the North West will see “Some bright spells, though generally rather cloudy through Friday and the weekend. Some showers, but fewer than recent days. Less cold.”

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “On Sunday, showers will continue near eastern coasts, though these will probably die out later. Most other areas will stay rather cloudy with relatively light winds. In the last few days of November, skies will often be fairly cloudy, with the likelihood of some showers, which may bring hill snow to the north of the UK.”