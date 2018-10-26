Preston weather forecast: Temperatures plummet as Arctic air brings bitter conditions

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, with a peak of just 9C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of heavy and light rain, easing off and becoming cloudy at around 11am. The temperature will reach 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be sunny, with sunny spells throughout most of the afternoon. Chance of a light shower at 2pm, when the temperature will also reach its peak of 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then be slightly brighter before becoming cloudier for the rest of the evening. The temperature will begin to quickly dip after 5pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, but the temperature will dip further to a maximum of just 7C. Temperatures overnight will be 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Sunday will then be slightly sunnier and slightly warmer, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.