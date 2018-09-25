Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when rain could spoil plans

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny intervals and cloud.

Temperatures will begin to climb this week in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny intervals, but it will still be a little chilly, with temperatures reaching 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be see sunny intervals, accompanied by a peak temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

The weather will turn cloudy from 6pm onwards, with temperatures beginning to dip after around 7pm.



What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast throughout the day, with the chance of light showers between 8 and 10am. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

This weekend is set to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to slightly cool again at around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.