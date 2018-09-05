Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when heavy rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be bright today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather this morning will be bright and sunny, with temperatures of 15C, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be sunny, with temperatures increasing to 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will again be sunny, with it only becoming cloudier at around 8pm. Temperatures will continue to be reasonably warm at 15/16C, beginning to slowly dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow in Preston will see rain and cloud, with some small sunny spells. Rainy showers are expected between 11pm and 5pm. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The rest of this week is set to see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain, with heavy rain expected throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will range from 15-17C.

According to the Met Office the second half of September is expected to see a good deal of dry and warm weather around the UK.

However, spells of more changeable weather will become increasingly likely as the month progresses.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be above average overall, with some warm days across the south and east at the start of the period, and with the warmer weather spreading further north and west at times.