Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when heavy rain could spoil plans

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 8C.

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature increasing to 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The afternoon is then set to be cloudy throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of at 8C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C. Friday is then set to be similar, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 10 Feb to Tuesday 19 Feb said: “Sunshine and blustery showers are likely through Sunday. However there is a chance of more persistent rain moving across central and southern areas.

“The new working week will start largely dry, bright and frosty before becoming more unsettled with strong winds and rain at times, particularly across northern and western areas.

“Further south and east it should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to hills in the north, with most places seeing temperatures around where we would expect for early February.”