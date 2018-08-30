Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning in Preston is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 15C by lunchtime, when it will then become cloudy for a small period of time.

This is similar to yesterday's forecast.



What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see sunny spells and periods of cloud, with temperatures continuing to climb to 17C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then be relatively warm, with sunny spells occurring until 8pm, when it will then become cloudier. Temperatures will continue to be around 15/16C, until it begins to dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a mixture of sunny spells and bursts of pure sunshine. However, it will be slightly warmer with peak temperatures of around 20C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Saturday is then set to be cloudy throughout the whole day, with a maximum temperature of around 20C. Sunday and Monday are then set to be similar, with some small sunny spells interspersed throughout the day.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.