Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures remain cool

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and cooler temperatures.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see some sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will then be cloudy, with the chance of small sunny spells at 3pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, with the temperature slowly dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer, with a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, and a maximum temperature of 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Sunday will then see cloud and sunny spells throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Many places will be dry on Tuesday with variable, often large amounts of cloud,” according to the Met Office.

“The best of the sunshine is likely in the west, with scattered showers, chiefly affecting the north and east.

“On Wednesday it will probably turn cloudier and windier across the west and southwest, whilst areas further east and northeast turn drier with some hazy sunshine.

“Temperatures are likely to stay below normal on both Tuesday and Wednesday.”