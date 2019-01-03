Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures plummet below freezing

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the day, reaching -3C overnight.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach 3C by lunchtime.

According to the Met Office forecast for the North West, “After a chilly start, it will stay cold through today. There will be some decent sunshine, but the cloud will be thicker in the northwest.”

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon Preston will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 4C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark and cool, with the temperature dipping to -1C by 8pm.

The temperature overnight will dip to -3C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 3C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Most places are likely to stay dry but rather cloudy through next week.

“The cloudiest and mildest weather is likely to be in the northwest, where it will be cloudy enough for some drizzle over the hills, and sometimes rather windy.

“By the end of the week a change to wetter and windier weather is likely, particularly in the north. There is a risk of snow on hills in the north, and perhaps to lower levels at times too.”