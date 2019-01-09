Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures continue to dip

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to dip today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly, with some sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 4C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 4C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping after 5pm. The temperature overnight will be 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 13 Jan 2019 to Tuesday 22 Jan 2019 said: “A cloudy, windy day on Sunday, with some light drizzle over western hills and the best of any bright spells in the east.

“Some more prolonged spells of ran are likely in the far north/northwest where there's a risk of gales.

“By Monday it may turn colder and brighter with wintry showers across parts of the northeast.

“There is a trend towards more changeable conditions during next week, with spells of rain followed by colder and showery conditions, possibly turning to snow on northern hills.”