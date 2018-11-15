Preston weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to cool

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

However, the temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be chilly but sunny, with the temperature set to reach 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 12C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to be overcast throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Preston is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 7C by early next week.

“It will turn sunnier through the weekend, before thicker cloud brings an increasing shower risk by Monday. Turning colder through the period, accentuated by strengthening winds,” according to the Met Office.

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “For much of next week it looks mostly cloudy with the best of the brighter spells in the west. Showers may affect eastern and some central areas, and these could turn wintry over hills.”